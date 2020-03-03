Roman Zozulya: Very waiting for me to begin to call gay

Football player Roman Zozulya who plays for Spanish Rayo Vallecano, and which once again insulted the fans of the club, commented on the situation. It is reported FootballHub.

According to him, the situation around his person every day is heating up more and more.

“When this mess began, I was a fascist. Then I became a racist and a Nazi. Today in my address sounded the word “Communist”. A little more, and I will soon begin to call gay.

I’m already eagerly waiting for this moment,” said Zozulya.