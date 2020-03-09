Romanian Liga 1: Gas Methane vs CFR Live Stream

Gas Methane vs CFR. Forecast for the match of the championship of Romania (March 9, 2020)

Gas Methane will accept the CFR on March 9th – in the forecast we have chosen the best bet for this match. “Railwaymen” do not lose in seven bouts in a row, will it be possible to continue the series?

Gas Methane

“Gas Methane”, having gained 22 points, managed to take the sixth place in the standings, the gap from “Steaua” is one point. Now the “black wolves” are demonstrating an uncertain game, because of this, in the last ten games they managed to win only three times, in matches against Dynamo (1: 0), Academicians Klinceni (3: 2), Viitorula (1 : 0), The last match was completed in favor of the opponent – 1: 2 with the University of Craiova.

Konstantin hit the opponent’s goal eight times a season.

CFR

The CFR gained an excellent shape, thanks to which it took a leading position in the championship with 29 points, while breaking away from the nearest pursuer turned out to be three points. The Zheleznodorozhniki go on in a long series without defeats, which has already been running for seven games in all tournaments. In the last match, the team of Dan Petrescu won against Astra with a score of 2: 1.

Paeun-Alexandru snatched victory with his goal, eight accurate punches in his piggy bank.

Statistics

“Gas Methane” was stronger in only two out of five past fights.

The CFR does not know defeats seven games in a row.

The last full-time meeting ended in a draw.

Forecast

Zheleznodorozhniks have an excellent season and are favorites today. Gas Methane is not in the best condition. The hosts cannot win in 12 full-time meetings in a row, we think that this will not be an exception. We believe that the CFR will take three points.

Our forecast is the victory of the CFR for 1.97 in BC 1xBet.