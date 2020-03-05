Ronaldinho was detained on suspicion in forgery of the passport

The former player of Brazil national team Ronaldinho Gaucho, whose real name is Ronaldo de assis of Moreira, arrested on suspicion of using a fake passport to enter Paraguay. This was reported in the Wednesday, March 4, the newspaper ABC Color with reference to the Paraguayan Minister of internal Affairs of Euclides Acevedo, the Prosecutor’s office and national police.

“We want to investigate not only the falsification of a passport, but the actions of the authorities of the country, which allowed the entry of a citizen of such a document,” he said Asideo.

The head of the Department for combating organized crime of police of Gilberto Fleitas said the same edition that Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto were in Paraguay, using questionable documents that could obtain 15 days ago. Prosecutor Federico Delfino reported on the investigation of the incident. The security forces have arrest warrant Ronaldinho and his brother, but the measure of restraint for them is not elected.

At the hotel, where Ronaldinho and Roberto, March 4, was searched. During investigative actions have been removed from their Paraguayan ID. The suspects are in a hotel under police custody. Thursday they have to testify in Prosecutor’s office.

In November 2018 Ronaldinho in a Brazil deprived of passports for nonpayment of taxes. In the ownership of the player is 19 real estate objects for which he owed more than 1.8 million reais.

In 2015, Ronaldinho and his brother was fined €2 million over the illegal construction of a warehouse and a fishing platform in the Brazilian Porto Alegre. They were convicted of causing environmental damage. The former player has not paid the fine.

Recall that Ronaldinho is a world champion in football and has the “Golden ball”. The international football Federation (FIFA) has twice named him the best player in the world. The athlete played for several Brazilian clubs as well as PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan. Retired from football in January 2018.