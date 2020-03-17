Ronaldinho will leave in jail

The former midfielder of the national team of Brazil Ronaldinho repeatedly refused to change the measure of restraint and transfer from prison under house arrest. It is reported by UOL.

According to the publication, the court rejected the petition of lawyers about the release of a former football player from prison on bail in the amount of 1.6 million euros. This amount is twice the first suggestion made by the defence and also rejected by the court. The reason for the refusal was the fact that the amount in the judge’s opinion, not consistent with the financial capabilities Ronaldinho.

In addition, the court did not rule out the possible escape of the Brazilian from the country in the event of his transfer from the prison.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto were arrested in Paraguay after they filed at the airport of Asuncion, fake passports. Now they can be detained for up to six months.