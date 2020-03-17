Ronaldinho will leave in jail

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Роналдиньо оставят в тюрьме

The former midfielder of the national team of Brazil Ronaldinho repeatedly refused to change the measure of restraint and transfer from prison under house arrest. It is reported by UOL.

According to the publication, the court rejected the petition of lawyers about the release of a former football player from prison on bail in the amount of 1.6 million euros. This amount is twice the first suggestion made by the defence and also rejected by the court. The reason for the refusal was the fact that the amount in the judge’s opinion, not consistent with the financial capabilities Ronaldinho.

In addition, the court did not rule out the possible escape of the Brazilian from the country in the event of his transfer from the prison.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto were arrested in Paraguay after they filed at the airport of Asuncion, fake passports. Now they can be detained for up to six months.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
