Ronaldo and Messi was not in the top 5 players that would like to sleep with cheerleaders (photos)

The website Ticketgum.com involved in the sale of tickets for sporting events, compiled a list of players on the Amateur football would most like to have sex with.

Out of competition was a 44-year-old former captain of England David Beckham, who voted for 21.2% of women.

David Beckham

Second place was taken by the goalkeeper “Tottenham” Paulo Gazzaniga third, Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-cheek.

Paulo Gazzaniga

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Note that the forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in the list only at the 8th place, and the leader of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi on the 9th. For the Portuguese gave votes of 7.5% of survey participants, for the Argentinian to 6.25%. Just took part in the poll 1324 women.

Maria Batterbury

