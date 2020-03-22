Ronaldo in the gym, is Neymar on the beach, with kids Messi: football stars spend time in…

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Роналду на тренажерах, Неймар на пляже, Месси с детьми: как футбольные звезды проводят время в...

Football stars in the midst of the season when are usually decisive matches in the national Championships and the European Cup, got an unplanned break in connection with the pandemic coronavirus. A large number of appeared free time everyone spends at its discretion, however, while trying to limit contact with others.

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, with 208 million followers on Instagram, spending time in the gym. “If you’ve ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now’s your chance. Play for yourself, play for peace“—appealed to his fans a five-time winner of the Golden ball.

Роналду на тренажерах, Неймар на пляже, Месси с детьми: как футбольные звезды проводят время в...

Argentinian Lionel Messi (145 million subscribers) of their fans does not spoil fresh photos. In the last post, dated March 14, Argentinian comply with the terms of the quarantine, while at home with their children.

Роналду на тренажерах, Неймар на пляже, Месси с детьми: как футбольные звезды проводят время в...

The Brazilian Neymar (135 million subscribers) spends time at the beach. However, bask in the sun striker “PSG” once — he trains hard in the sand.

The famous Englishman David Beckham (61.7 million subscribers) congratulates his family – his wife Victoria, mother Sandra and mother-in-law Jackie – mother’s Day. And regrets that because of the quarantine can not build a great family together.

The Welshman Gareth bale (42,9 million subscribers), who can not justify the hopes assigned to him and spent at Real Madrid, is preparing to take part in the tournament FIFA20 among the players. And offers to your fans to speak, whom they would like to see in its rivals.

Роналду на тренажерах, Неймар на пляже, Месси с детьми: как футбольные звезды проводят время в...

But the best young player of the 2018 world Cup, the Frenchman Kilian Mbappe (39.7 million subscribers) own example shows you how to effectively resist the virus. Striker, being in a public place, wearing a mask, because health is above all.

Роналду на тренажерах, Неймар на пляже, Месси с детьми: как футбольные звезды проводят время в...

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
