Ronaldo in the gym, is Neymar on the beach, with kids Messi: football stars spend time in…

Football stars in the midst of the season when are usually decisive matches in the national Championships and the European Cup, got an unplanned break in connection with the pandemic coronavirus. A large number of appeared free time everyone spends at its discretion, however, while trying to limit contact with others.

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, with 208 million followers on Instagram, spending time in the gym. “If you’ve ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now’s your chance. Play for yourself, play for peace“—appealed to his fans a five-time winner of the Golden ball.

Argentinian Lionel Messi (145 million subscribers) of their fans does not spoil fresh photos. In the last post, dated March 14, Argentinian comply with the terms of the quarantine, while at home with their children.

The Brazilian Neymar (135 million subscribers) spends time at the beach. However, bask in the sun striker “PSG” once — he trains hard in the sand.

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram Does, polirani ene10ta Érre neymarjr (@neymarjr) 19 ber 2020 R. 3:57 PDT

The famous Englishman David Beckham (61.7 million subscribers) congratulates his family – his wife Victoria, mother Sandra and mother-in-law Jackie – mother’s Day. And regrets that because of the quarantine can not build a great family together.

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram Does, polirani David Beckham (@davidbeckham) 22 ber 2020 R. 5:16 PDT

The Welshman Gareth bale (42,9 million subscribers), who can not justify the hopes assigned to him and spent at Real Madrid, is preparing to take part in the tournament FIFA20 among the players. And offers to your fans to speak, whom they would like to see in its rivals.

But the best young player of the 2018 world Cup, the Frenchman Kilian Mbappe (39.7 million subscribers) own example shows you how to effectively resist the virus. Striker, being in a public place, wearing a mask, because health is above all.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter