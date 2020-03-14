Ronaldo spoke about the coronavirus

Striker Turin Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo commented on the pandemic coronavirus. Relevant post he published on his page on Instagram, reports BAGNET.

The Portuguese player showed support for those fighting the virus, and expressed condolences to those who lost someone due to illness CoVID-2019.

“Now the world is going through a very difficult time that requires that we cared about each other. I now appeal to you as a player, but as a son, a father and a man who is excited about recent events,” wrote 35-year-old Ronaldo.

“Human life should be above any other values. Condolences to those who lost family and want to Express solidarity to those fighting the virus, as my teammate Daniele Abuse. Also want to support health workers who are fighting the epidemic with the risk of their lives. It’s fascinating,” wrote the player.