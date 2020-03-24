Ronaldo with the agent sent to combat coronavirus 1 million euros: their names will be called office…

The football player of Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes has donated more than 1 million euros of three intensive care units in the hospitals of Lisbon and Oporto where there are patients infected with the coronavirus, reports JuveFC.

As reported by the source, in gratitude, a new intensive care unit in a hospital in the Port will be named in honor of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mendes.

Recall that Ronaldo, who passed a negative test for coronavirus, is quarantined in their native Madeira. He, in particular, showed their kids how to disinfect the hands. His three team — mates- Abuse, Matuidi and Dibala — was discovered coronavirus.

.

Photo Getty Images

