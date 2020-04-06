Rooney appreciated: children of the ex-goalkeeper of “Everton” quarantined recreated goals football stars (video)

Ex-English goalkeeper “Everton” Sean O’hanlon has published on Twitter a video in which his sons Kieran and Lucas in the conditions of isolation in the backyard has recreated various famous goals in football stars.

For example, one of the goals of the famous Wayne Rooney scored for Everton against “West ham” kick from their own half in 2017 after a mistake by goalkeeper (4:0).

https://t.co/MNrt18OnwE — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) April 6, 2020

He the best scorer in the history of Manchester United and England, he now, “Derby”, praised the skills of young players. “Nice shot” — written by Wayne Rooney under the video.

In turn, the Italian “Roma” in response to a “copy” Gol Francesco Totti, on his Twitter page along with a video of a young Goalscorers posted record real goal of a club legend.

https://t.co/3mVr4lnz8E pic.twitter.com/xO2uLdvES5

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 5, 2020

By the way, the video in which the children O Hanlon, in addition to strikes Rooney and Totti also recreated the goals Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Robin van Persie, Ryan Giggs and Rivaldo. already gathered over 5 million views.

.

Photo Twitter of FC Derby County

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter