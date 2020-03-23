Rosario Dawson will play in the second season of Mandalore character clone Wars Ahsoka Tano

Розарио Доусон сыграет во втором сезоне Мандалорца героиню Войны клонов Асоку Тано

Actress Rosario Dawson (“sin City”) has joined the cast of the second season of “Mandalore” in the universe of “Star wars.”

According to Variety, she will play a character Ahsoka Tano, familiar to viewers of the animated series “Star wars: the clone wars”.

Ahsoka Tano is the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker and have never previously appeared in the feature films.

Recall that the release of the second season of “Mandalore” is scheduled for October 2020 at Disney+. The action will unfold between the end of the clone Wars and the Fall of the Empire. Director will be again Jon Favreau, and the role of bounty hunter will return Pedro Pascal.

Previously, Jon Favreau revealed a new character “of Mandalore”.

Maria Batterbury

