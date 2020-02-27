Rose McGowan confirmed her affair with a girl

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Роуз МакГоуэн подтвердила роман с девушкой

American actress entered into same-sex relationships.

The star of the show “Charmed” rose McGowan, who recently was caught in a kiss with a new girl, no longer hide his affair.

Thus, the 46-year-old actress admitted to the host of the podcast Shut Up Evan, seeing a girl Sienna, and noted that these relationships happiness.

“A lot of people live comfortably by wearing labels. Now I’m in a relationship with a wonderful girl named Sienna. She identificeret herself as a lesbian. I don’t define,” shared the celebrity.

Rose also added that he feels close to Sienna comfortable and relaxed, moreover, the star has already moved in with her.

Maria Batterbury

