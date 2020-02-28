Royal treatment: in the train carriage with Prince Harry didn’t let the other passengers

Although Prince Harry, who on March 31 along with his wife Meghan Markle is going to resign from the Royal prerogative, previously publicly “refused the title of” calling to refer to him by name at the Edinburgh summit Travalyst, he continues to enjoy Royal privileges. Edition of the Daily Mail reports that Harry and his bodyguards were booked the entire first class carriage in the train that he left Edinburgh. There is not empty of other passengers. Usually such honors only uses Queen Elizabeth when she travels by train on a winter holiday in Norfolk, where her Sandringham. For it will be a small private comfortable trailer.

Recently older brother Harry, the future king of Britain Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, traveled on a train to Leicestershire in a first class carriage with guards — but together with other ordinary passengers. In the same way traveled by train and the heir to the throne Prince Charles with his wife Camilla.

“Lost touch with reality”, “If he can afford to book the entire first class carriage, it may well pay for their safety” — wrote in social networks from outraged users on Harry.

— despite the fact that the couple insist that it is necessary for their safety. Now for the protection of the Duke and Duchess Sussexes will have to fork out only to the British payers who are not from this delighted.

