Rublev vs Krajinovich: live streaming free for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai

Rublev – Krajinovich: live streaming free for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai

Andrei Rublev – Philip Krajinovich. Forecast for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai (February 26, 2020)

Two weeks ago, Andrei Rublev lost to Philip Krajinovic. Will the Russian man be able to take revenge for that defeat? – read in our forecast.

Andrey Rublev

In Rotterdam, Rublev failed to cope with Krajinovic. As Andrei did not try, he did not succeed in replaying the Serb (4-6, 6-7). Now the Russian got a great opportunity to get even for that loss. He is in good shape, as in the previous match he easily beat Lorenzo Musetti (6-4, 6-4).

In Dubai, Rublev spoke only once. It was back in 2017. But then he failed to qualify.

Philip Krajinovic

Krajinovic looks good lately. At a tournament in Montpellier, the Serb reached the semifinals. Later, Philip achieved the same result in Rotterdam. In both cases, he was stopped by Gael Monfils. The representative of Serbia fought to the last, but failed to cope with the Frenchman. In the first match, he lost with a score of 2-6, 6-7, and in the second 4-6, 6-7.

Two years ago, Krajinovic successfully performed at this tournament. Then he reached the semifinals here.

Statistics

In full-time meetings, the score is 2-1 in favor of Krajinovic.

This year, on a hard Russian won 13 matches. Serb – three.

Personal meetings

Forecast

Krajinovic is too uncomfortable an opponent for Rublev. This fight is unlikely to be easy for the Russian. Two weeks ago, the Serb already beat him. In addition, Philip is now showing an excellent game, as he resisted Monfils. At the very least, the Serb must not give way devastatingly.

