Rukinzo vs Musongati live streaming free for the Burundi League

Rukinzo vs Musongati: forecast for the match of the championship of Burundi (March 27, 2020)

Rukinzo won the last three matches, but whether the hosts will be able to develop success on March 27 in a duel with Musongati – we prepared our forecast. Who will win?

Rukinzo

Rukinzo is not spending the season in the best way – 26 rounds have already been played, and the club is not yet able to rise above the 10th line. There is a gap of five points from the relegation zone, which so far allows you to feel confident, but gives guarantees. In the last round, Rukinzo defeated the outsider Le Lierres 2-0 with a third victory in a row.

Musongati

Musongati is betting on the championship, but so far it is losing the Le Messager Ngozi fight. In the table, the club is still second and loses four points to its main competitor, but has a match in reserve. In the last round, “Musongati”, contrary to all forecasts, painted a draw 1: 1 with “Le Messenger Ngozi”, interrupting a series of three consecutive wins.

Statistics

In the last three matches, Musongati won two wins over Rukinzo.

Musongati has not lost in any of the last five matches – three wins and two draws

In the last two away matches, Musongati gained two victories.

Forecast

Musongati still has a chance to compete for gold, but for this he only needs victory today. Rukinzo gained a good shape in the last rounds, but it is unlikely that the hosts have the opportunity to give a serious fight to a motivated opponent – in away matches Musongati feels rather confident and should not become an obstacle to Rukinzo.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast is the victory of Musongati . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.85