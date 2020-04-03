Rukinzo vs Musongati live streaming free: preview, betting tips

Rukinzo vs Musongati live streaming free

Rukinzo – Musongati. Forecast (cf. 2.26) for the match of the championship of Burundi (April 3, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of Burundi, in which Rukinzo receives Musongati on April 3. Will guests be able to continue the fight for gold? – the answer is in our material.

Rukinzo

After 26 rounds, the 10th team of the past season managed to get nine victories and seven world wins, which allowed Rukinzo to gain a foothold in 10th position, and five points from the hosts’ relegation zone. After a series of setbacks, the Bujumbura police team won three games in a row, beating Le Lierres (2-0) on their field in the last round.

It is worth noting that the “red-green” during the tournament showed quite productive fights, where on average 2.60 goals were recorded.

Musongati

The silver medalist of Burundi confidently defends his title, and after 25 matches he got 50 points, losing four points to the first “Le Messenger Ngozi”, and in case of success in today’s match he will come close to his opponent.

The assets ” Musongati ” 14 Victor and eight of the world, the second defense of the guests on the quality of the Premier League – 17 goals conceded. After a series of three victories in a row, the “yellow-blue ” parted peace with the leader (1: 1).

Statistics and personal meetings

Rukinzo have won 5 of their last 6 home matches

Musongati have lost only 1 of their last 10 away games

The last personal match ended with the victory of Musongati (2: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite in this duel, but the guests are on the move now and their motivation is prohibitive, based on the tournament position and the struggle for gold. We assume the success of Musongati and offer to play a bet on their success.

Our forecast is the victory of Musotanga and we put it on this line BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.26