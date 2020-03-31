RUMBERO’S: “a Balanced solution is almost always 100% success”

Rumbero’s. Photo: press service

The main representatives of the Latin American culture in Ukraine – a group Rumbero’s, will soon show the video for the track “Yololey”. Now, according to the team, they are already preparing for the filming of the video, but because of the quarantine, so far only online.

LeMonade especially for Amador Lopez and Oleg Serafin from the group RUMBERO”S told about the plans on the clip, procrastination in the team and belief in destiny.

When Rumbero’s present the video for the single “Yololey”? What will it feature?

Oleg Serafin: Yololey is a special song, it combines a deep meaning and the Caribbean incendiary motives. First you immerse yourself in the romantic atmosphere, but then you “demolished” by the fiery Latin American rhythms. While we are considering several ideas for the video, is the main feature on which it is built. Can not yet reveal it, but I can say that it is now very “trendy”. Also it is obvious that we will be radically other in the clip. Maybe even pink or blue hair! Why not, we love to transform, the main thing that it was cool!

Amador Lopez: Now we are preparing to shoot a video for “Yololey”, while online, every day call and conduct conference with the Director on video. The actual filming had to be postponed because of the situation. But as soon as the quarantine, we will dawn and we will please our fans bright spring video. I can only say one thing — we decided to combine our “Latin” traditions with new trends, so in this clip something interesting for themselves will find several audiences: our already longtime fans, and adolescents, which is inherent fascination with different know-how.

Recently you released the first album “Carnaval”. What stage in your creative process like the most?

Oleg: In this case we have the same views, is, of course, work in the Studio. How born every “sound”, every beat of the drum, the addition of a unique Latin American instruments, the search and creation of original sounds, so the song is unique. The album was created over a long period of almost two years. And each composition is impregnated with real live feelings — of joy, pain of parting, passion, and carnival. Each song is a story of life, there is a lot of love, happiness, joy and sadness. But any of these feelings can be expressed through the rhythm of music and dance.

Amador: As noted by Oleg, every song we created long and hard. Sometimes it happens that the song was completely finished, and the next day we woke up and realized that I needed to add another “piece” to the puzzle together. This is exactly the magic that turns the song into a whole organism, and like us the most.

Rumbero’s. Photo: press service

Limit your diet for a beautiful dance?

Oleg: I never restricted food, as dancing always helped me to keep myself in good physical shape. And thanks to genes, I can eat anything without gaining weight. But active tour impact on their health and physical shape. Frequent lack of sleep, moving to a “twisted” state. I decided that I wanted to be more healthy and always in shape, and began to exercise regularly go to the gym. And then began the problems with food – that eating too little, the wrong thing. After all, for good result you need the right diet. So now I’m watching my diet, and this is important in achieving good results.

Amador: All have long known that we, Latinos, are inclined to corpulence. And I, after a few years ago, lost 25 pounds, I try to control myself, but sometimes not deny yourself the desire to eat something tasty. Now my mom lives with me and she’s a lover of tasty and nutritious food. Sometimes we have to give up its dishes in favor of the figure.

Oleg Serafin went to the Madonna concert in Paris, and the singer canceled the event. What the feeling was? Reimbursed money?

Oleg: You better ask me what I was feeling when it was announced that the air path is closed! Then I had forgotten all about Madonna. All who follow me on social networks know what’s on your own risk I flew for a week in Paris and the reason for this really was a visit to the Madonna concert. But at that time none of us could never imagine, how can divide our lives into “before” and “after” in connection with the coronavirus.

But I believe that to trust your gut, your immunity and overall body, you need. When I realized that the concert was canceled, got a little upset because I wanted to see her new show. Even though he knew that the events unfold in a better way. However, decided to wait for the return flight, walk the deserted streets of Paris to shoot a dance video in Tictoc, remove storis with all this beauty, to somehow lighten the mood of their followers. Of course, I was going through my followers and family, but I did everything possible to protect themselves during their stay in France. And to return, like all, went to the quarantine. Now to answer your questions from home. The second time I, of course, so wouldn’t risk that. But I know one thing, panic, stress and fear can cause much more harm to our health! The money for the tickets promised to return. Wait.

Oleg Serafin. Photo: press service

Confess, who in your group is often procrastinated?

Oleg: Well, if we talk about procrastination as laziness, but in a positive way, it is Amador! He always tries to act consistently, step by step, not to solve everything at once. In this respect, procrastination allows you to postpone some, even seemingly important things, but it is a good time to think about and maybe later to change something. Thus, some decisions seem right at first, and then you change the plan and everything turns out perfectly. In that sense I’m more impatient, I like to everything at once, don’t like to wait, but I agree, some search for solutions, it is important to wait for a pause and think about it.

Amador: I don’t like to rush and make hasty decisions in creative Affairs. Always try to weigh and analyze. Of course, not always like that, but, nevertheless, I’m trying… After all, undue haste, at times, to anything good does not. But a balanced solution is almost always a 100% guarantee of success.

Time is changing rapidly. You are comfortable in it?

Oleg: the Time is now indeed very fleeting. So many events unfolding simultaneously. But the group RUMBERO’S – beyond time and trends. We are creating a trend and its history. Most importantly, we were all healthy. And we will make this world a more positive, brighter and karnavalnye!

Amador: That’s a great trend that allows us to keep up with the times. You know, I think the right way is to sustain its position, style, but be able to adapt to time and make adjustments according to it. No wonder that in the field of fashion, for example, said that truly fashionable are not the one who wears all new items regardless of whether they go to him, and one who has a different style, but is able to implement the novelties. Here we have it!

Rumbero’s. Photo: press service

Believe in fate?

Oleh: Believe in yourself and your strength! Believe in God and that he helps us and brings the right people in your life with like-minded people. Sometimes people who teach us something good and useful, and sometimes with people through which we learn the right life lessons.

Amador: I believe that destiny needs help to build it and a lot depends on the person. Need to work on yourself, on your happiness and to achieve the desired. But there are exceptions that are immediately put in place when you’re too “overworked” in the arbiter. And sometimes, no matter what you do, the result will be as it should be. This proved once more the situation now with the world quarantine — what we think, and what wouldn’t in our lives burst in this situation and put everything as it pleases. Perhaps this is the action of fate.

Amador Lopez. Photo: press service

How do you see the perfect woman of the future?

Oleg: the Ideal woman of the future, it’s definitely not some kind of wonder-woman or woman-cyborg, which manages all. It’s still the same gentle, kind, intelligent, virtuous girl, which inspires with its beauty, femininity, charisma. Able to support and give the right advice and the strength of which to change the world for the better.

Amador: For me the ideal woman is, first and foremost, confident and loving woman. I think this is the most important quality, because if a woman loves herself, she will love and the world, sharing with them only the positive. So, dear women, never forget about yourself and we will love and support you!