Rumors about the pregnancy Sophie Turner confirmed

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas expecting first child, according to JetSetter.

So, the actress, who gained international fame and popularity thanks to the game in the TV series Game of thrones, was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles near the smoothie bar Earth.

The paparazzi immediately began to photograph a star. The footage is clearly visible already rounded tummy actress.

It is worth noting that the pregnancy rumors Turner has appeared for a long time and now they finally found confirmation.