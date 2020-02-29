Rumors about the pregnancy Sophie Turner confirmed

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas expecting first child, according to JetSetter.

So, the actress, who gained international fame and popularity thanks to the game in the TV series Game of thrones, was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles near the smoothie bar Earth.

The paparazzi immediately began to photograph a star. The footage is clearly visible already rounded tummy actress.

It is worth noting that the pregnancy rumors Turner has appeared for a long time and now they finally found confirmation.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
