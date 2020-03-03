Ruslan showed how the shooting took place at a windmill with a height of 120 meters

Ruslan. Photo: press service

On Saturday, February 29, in Kiev was held the presentation of the new project video “MI WIND/WE ARE the WIND” and mini-album (4 songs) with the same name.

This work was shot on a 3.5 MW-rated wind turbine in Kherson oblast Novotroitskaya station to slice of pop music and social futuristics.

Ruslana danced and created a dynamic performance on the tower of the wind turbine at an altitude of 120 meters above sea level on sunrise.

This is a provocative teaser. Before the development, we noticed that the Network has a lot of negative publicity wind turbines. Once anticommunity green energy has made oil, gas, coal. There is a lot of information that wind turbines killing birds, explode and even solar power stations produce radiation. When I learned fakie, then realized that I need something to do with it,” — said Ruslan for LeMonade.

To support the singer came by her friends and colleagues from show-business and renewable energy. Among them are representatives of industry, renewable energy Alexander Dombrowski, Andriy Konechenkov, Victor Kurtev, musicians Valery harchishin, Oleg mykhailuta (bassoon), Vlad Darwin, producer Igor Kondratyuk, TV presenter Katya Osadchaya, the wife of the deceased musician Andrei Kuzmenko Svetlana.

Ruslan. Photo: press service

As you know, on March 5 will host the world premiere of the video “Mi wind” in two versions — Ukrainian and English.

