Russia caught red-handed official choked on a document that tried to eat (video)

In Russia, the arrest of corrupt almost ended in the death of a suspect. .

As reported McGee, Deputy head of the Rosselkhoznadzor for the Irkutsk region and Buryatia Vladimir Zhuravlev during the arrest he tried to swallow the document, but choked. To help the official came one of the security officers. According to media reports, the document had the data “black buhgalterii”.

Vladimir Zhuravlev, was taken into custody for receiving bribes from a businessman for issuing phyto-sanitary certificates for export of forest products. The size of bribes to officials amounted to 160 thousand rubles.

Video of detention of the corrupt:

.

