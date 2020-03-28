Russia fully closes borders due to coronavirus

From midnight on 30 March in Russia will be temporarily closed to traffic through road, rail, pedestrian, river and mixed border crossing points due to combat the spread of coronavirus. This is stated in the message of the Russian government.

Close the overland section of the Russian-Belarusian border. The Russian border can only be crossed diplomats and members of official delegations, drivers of cargo transport, the residents of the Kaliningrad region, the inhabitants of the occupied Russian areas of Donbass with Russian passports and the Russians, leaving the country in connection with the death of a close relative.

The resolution does not specify how long the restrictions. According to official data, in Russia the coronavirus has infected 1264 man, 49 of them recovered and six died.

Friday, March 27, from Kiev left the train to Moscow with 700 citizens of the Russian Federation, and Voskresenye, March 29, he will return with the citizens of Ukraine, who wished to return from Russia. It is expected that this train will return about 700 citizens of Ukraine.

“The guards were ready to receive him. Everything will happen according to the standard procedures and agreed with the Ministry of health algorithms,” — said the speaker of the State border service of Ukraine Andrey Demchenko, reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.

It is reported that there will be representatives of the sanitary-quarantine division, all people will undergo temperature screening, they will be given a memo and agreement for voluntary withdrawal, after that they will have to pass the border control.

As he wrote, “the FACTS”, March 27, Ukraine has closed its borders. Thousands of our compatriots had spent many hours standing in queues at checkpoints on the Western border.

