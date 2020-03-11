Russia grossly violated the rules of “Eurovision”

The representatives of Russia at Eurovision group Little Big grossly violated the rules of the contest. They still haven’t submitted a song, which will be performing in Rotterdam (the Netherlands), where 12 of may, the Eurovision song contest.

According to the rules all participants are obliged to submit their songs until March 9, 2020. Despite this, Russian artists have announced the release of their track on March 12. The band Little Big do not explain why so delayed the song.

But frontman Anton Lissa managed to get married. He formalized the relationship with his girlfriend Angelica Ivanova.

Recall, Ukraine at the competition is a group GO_A. The team introduced an updated version of the song “Nightingale”.

Under forecasts of bookmakers GO_A still occupies 23rd place.

