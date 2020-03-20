Russia has decided to punish some European officials

Russia has decided to expand the list of EU citizens who are banned entry to the territory of the Russian Federation, answering a similar action on the part of Brussels.

As reported by TU on Thursday at the briefing said the official representative of Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“The Russian side took the decision to expand the respective list… of representatives of countries-members of EU institutions, who are denied entry to the territory of the Russian Federation, it is a question of parity”, – said Zakharov.

In January, the EU extended the sanctions for “election” in Crimea, adding in the “black list” of seven individuals responsible for carrying out in Crimea and Sevastopol, Russia’s local elections in September last year.

“We consider the maintenance and further expansion of such black lists” – said Zakharov.

September 8, in the annexed Crimea, the Russian Federation illegally held elections of deputies to the occupation “of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea and local councils”.

The European Union immediately announced it would not recognize “elections” in the occupied Crimea and elected at the “elections” of representatives.