A court in Moscow has sentenced a former volunteer of the Ukrainian “Right sector” Igor Pie. The man will have to stay in the colony for 4 years, including the first three will be restricted in the right use of the Internet.

As reports TASS with reference to the press service of the FSB in Moscow and Moscow region, Patty was found guilty of committing crimes under part 1.1 of article 282.2, part 2 of article 282.2 and part 2 of article 205.2 of the Russian criminal code (“Organization and participation in an extremist organization, the justification of terrorist activities”).

Patty was detained April 9, 2019 in the Moscow region staff of the FSB and MVD. According to Russian investigators, in 2014, he joined the ranks of the “Right sector” under the pseudonym Roman Teal, where supposedly “for guerrilla warfare against Russia” created the group “Hounds” (Greyhounds).

How did you learn the “FACTS”, this person really was previously part of the “Right sector”, but got rid of it in the process of “cleansing the ranks”. In Russia, he ran after in the Ukraine, he was sentenced for possession of weapons.

However, after his departure, it became known that the Patty may be involved in the explosion the vehicle counterintelligence Alexander Kharaberyush in Mariupol in 2017.

