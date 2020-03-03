Russia involved in war crimes in Syria – UN experts

To a number of war crimes that are committed in Syria involved in the Russian air force and armed forces, who stand on the side of President Bashar al-Assad.

This is stated in the report regarding military action in Syria from July 11, 2019, 10 January 2020 the international independent investigation Commission, which operates under the auspices of the UN.

The resulting ground offensives and air strikes, which were carried out in the period, wounded dozens of civilians and destroyed many civilian infrastructure.

As an example, the report cites attacks on a market in the town of Maaret al Nuuman and the attack on the camp two kilometers from the town of Haas that housed displaced civilians.

The international Commission of inquiry believes that these instances were involved in the Russian aviation.

“The Russian air force sent strikes on specific military targets, which is equivalent to a war crime, as were struck blind strikes on areas populated by civilians”, – stated in the report.

We will remind, in the evening of 27 February, Assad’s forces and the Russian air force bombarded a military convoy of the Turkish military in Syria.

Source: Deutsche Welle