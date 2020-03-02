Russia on “Eurovision” will present Little Big: their clips blow up the Internet (video)

Russia decided on by the representative at the song contest “Eurovision-2020”. This year from the Russian Federation in Rotterdam, the group will perform Little Big. Her song they will present in the near future.

The Little Big band was founded in 2013 in Saint-Petersburg. The artists filmed a bright explosive clips. A real breakthrough for Little Big was the song Skibidi, the video for which YouTube only looked at 362 million times.

Movement of the clip turned into a real flash mob, thousands of people filmed a video dancing to the song Skibidi in a variety of places.

Clip “Faradenza” has been watched almost 200 million times.

And the song “I’m Ok” became the unofficial anthem of office workers all over Russia and abroad.

Recall, Ukraine at “Eurovision-2020” will present a group Go_A.

However, the visit of representatives of Ukraine is still under threat. Recall that the contest “Eurovision-2020” this year will be held from 12 to 16 may in Rotterdam (the Netherlands).

Recently in social networks launched a fake that Russia will send on “Eurovision” Ukrainian singer Alexander Panayotov.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter