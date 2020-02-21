Russia plans to legalize all their machinations with foreign territories

In going to enshrine in the Constitution a ban on the alienation of Russian territory for everyone who is in the territory of the Russian Federation and diplomats in the negotiations.

So says a report on “amendment of Mashkov” with reference to members of the working group on the amendment of the Constitution of the Russian Federation

Co-chair of working group Pavel Krasheninnikov: “most Likely, the Constitution is the phrase “prohibits actions for alienation of Russian territory”, namely “the prohibition of all actions related to the alienation of the territories, whether calls or other actions.”

According to him, the ban will cover not only Russian citizens, but also citizens of other countries residing on the territory of Russia.

According to another interlocutor of RBC, involved in the work on the amendment also stipulated in the “ban on negotiations for the disposal of lands.”

The other working group co-Chairman Andrei Klishas confirmed that the formulation of the rule about the ban on the exclusion areas will be established a ban “as appeals and negotiations” related to the alienation of Russian territory.

The question of how would be to negotiate with other countries about the land diplomats, Klishas said that they would not do: “the diplomats will not have such powers. It will be the constitutional ban.”

Is a General prohibition under the Constitution, and the responsibility for its violation is prescribed in the Code of administrative offences or other regulations, said Krasheninnikov.

Klishas said that while not discussed, it would be for liability and whether it is the criminal code. This will depend on the final wording of the constitutional amendment.

“Territorial” amendment to the Russian deputies and senators from the working group plan to contribute to the second reading of the bill on amendments to the basic law proposed by Putin.

According to one of interlocutors of RBC, close to the group, the final wording of the amendment will be discussed at the working group meeting on 25 February.