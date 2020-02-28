Russia Premier League: FC Akhmat vs Rostov, live stream, preview, prediction

Akhmat vs Rostov: prediction for the Premier League match (February 29, 2020)

In the last three matches in Grozny, Rostov failed to take a single point, but whether Akhmat will be able to continue this series on February 29 – the answer is in our forecast. Who will get the glasses?

Akhmat

“Akhmat” fails the season and is forced to wage a desperate struggle for survival – at the moment, Igor Shalimov’s team is in 12th place in the table. “Wolves” break away from the transitional match zone only due to additional indicators, so the risk of descending to the bottom of the table already following the results of this tour is certainly present.

In an attempt to save the situation, “Akhmat” worked in the transfer market in the winter – their main acquisition can be called Vladimir Ilyin, bought from Ural.

The participation in the match of Bernard Berisha and Rizvan Utsiev is in doubt.

Rostov

“Rostov” is one of the main discoveries of the Premier League this season – the team of Valery Karpin left for the winter break in the Champions League zone. Nevertheless, the Rostovites have a very serious struggle – Lokomotiv and CSKA are also planning to get into the most prestigious club tournament in Europe, which are lagging behind only due to additional indicators.

In the winter, Rostov played the Premier Match at the Cup, where it looked quite worthy, but contrary to all forecasts, managed to finish only third – the Rostovs beat Partizan (3: 1), but lost to Spartak (1: 2) and tied with “Locomotive” (3: 3).

Got injured Egor Baburin .

Statistics

In none of the last eight home matches of the championship did Akhmat win – three defeats and five draws

In the last three home matches of the championship, “Akhmat” scored only one goal

Rostov did not lose in either of the last two matches of the Premier League – victory and draw

Forecast

Rostov has been debited more than once this season, but Karpin’s team is still fighting for a ticket to the Champions League and clearly does not intend to give up. “Akhmat” is very unsuccessful in spending the season as a whole, but if earlier on his field he was dangerous for any opponent, now “wolves” win at home only on major holidays, having problems both in defense and in attack.

“Rostov” against the background of the opponent looks like the absolute favorite of the match and will most likely strive only to win, but the guests will obviously not take risks, so there is no reason to wait for an extravaganza extravaganza.

We believe that the hosts will not be able to win and the match will not be productive. Forecast – “Rostov” will not lose + total less than (3.5) goals. Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.87