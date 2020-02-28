Russia Premier League: Zenit vs Lokomotiv, live stream, preview, prediction

In the first round, Lokomotiv beat Zenit, but whether we should expect a surprise from the railwaymen on February 29, we prepared our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Zenit

Zenit spends a season at a very high level – despite all the problems in the European arena, Zenit is the sole leader in the Premier League. For 19 rounds, the team of Sergei Semak left behind the second “Krasnodar” by 10 points, which makes her an unconditional favorite in the fight for the championship title.

During the winter break, Zenit was noisy in the press – largely due to the scandalous transition of Alexander Kokorin to Sochi. The rental did take place, and Robert Mack went to Konyaspor before the end of the season. Zenit played many friendly matches at the training camp, in the latter of which, contrary to all forecasts, played a draw 1: 1 with Dynamo Minsk.

Emanuel Mamman is still injured.

Locomotiv

“Lokomotiv” also failed the season in the Champions League, but, unlike its current rival, in the Premier League, things are not going well for the team of Yuri Semin . The bet “railwaymen” is clearly placed on the Champions League, but so far Lokomotiv is only the fifth in the table, but behind the third Rostov only due to additional indicators.

Of course, the main transfer news of Lokomotiv during the winter break was the departure of Fedor Smolov to Celta on loan, and the vice-champion of Russia did not seek a replacement for the forward. Lokomotiv took part in the Premier Cup match in February, where he painted three draws with Partizan (1: 1), Spartak (1: 1) and Rostov (3: 3), failing to get a trophy.

Disqualified Maciej Pisce , due to injury, the match will be missed by Jefferson Farfan.

Statistics

In only one of the last 15 home matches with Lokomotiv in the Premier League, Zenit lost, scored six victories

In none of the nine home league matches did Zenit lose – six wins and three draws

Only in one of the last three away matches of the championship did Lokomotiv win

In nine home games of the Premier League, “Zenit” conceded only five goals – this is the best indicator in the tournament

In only one of the last four face-to-face meetings in the Premier League, teams scored more than two goals

Forecast

“Zenith” has a significant margin in points from competitors, which allows the Russian champion to play without any nerves – in home meetings he has killer statistics, which certainly should worry Lokomotiv. Obviously, the “railroad” will act today in their traditional style, paying maximum attention to defense and trying to deprive the opponent of space for maneuver.

It is also hardly worth waiting for “sparkling football” from “Zenith” after almost a three-month pause, but the hosts are certainly a favorite of the meeting and they can fully realize one moment.

In our opinion, the hosts will take points in a tense match. We offer a combined forecast – Zenit will not lose + total less than (2.5) goals . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.95