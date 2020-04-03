Russia puts pressure on journalists, criticizing the “humanitarian aid” Italy

The Italian newspaper La Stampathat questioned the effectiveness of assistance that Russia has provided, by sending to Italy for their military doctors, complained of the pressure representative of the Ministry of defense of Russia Igor Konashenkov.

So, La Stampa published a statement Konashenkov, in which he accuses journalists of “manipulation Russophobic fakes of the worst kind of cold war era”. “As for the true patrons of the Russian-speaking media campaigns La Stampa, which is known to us, we advise them to study the ancient wisdom: Qui fodit foveam, incidet in eam (who digs a pit to another, that sooner or later it’ll fall). Or, to make it even clearer: a bad penny always returns” — writes Konashenkov.

In turn, the editors of the Italian newspaper notes that described the Russian aid along with coming from other countries, and that in some articles has been questioned in connection with the presence of the Russian military involved in reconnaissance missions.

“In recent days our colleague published a series of articles that expressed some doubts about contingent arrived from Russia to help our country in an emergency situation with coronavirus. Doubt confirm the high political sources, as well as military and intelligence experts” — said in response to the Italian journalists who are outraged by the attacks of the Russian military.

Also in the wording emphasize the inadmissibility of “exporting” the methods of intimidation used by Russia and other countries, including Italy. “It is a fact that can be a serious precedent if our government will not require immediate clarification. First and foremost, an apology is necessary,” — added in La Stampa.

As previously reported “FACTS”,sending of humanitarian aid by Russia to Italy, many believe the PR campaign of the Kremlin. In particular, Bloomberg noticed that all the equipment arrived in Italy, decorated with stickers with the flags of the two countries and the phrase “From Russia with love” in Russian, Italian and English.

Photo from https://www.lastampa.it.

