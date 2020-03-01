Russia sent to the Mediterranean sea three warships, and US carrier battle group

In connection with a sharp aggravation of the situation in Syria, where the Syrian and Turkish soldiers exchanged heavy blows, Russia is supporting Bashar al-Assad, sent to the Mediterranean sea and two of the frigate “Admiral Makarov” and “Admiral Grigorovich” and landing ship “Orsk” the black sea fleet.

This became known from the reports of the Bosphorus Naval News.

Two Kalibr capable frigates of the Russian Black Fleet, Admiral Grigrovich 494 499 and Admiral Makarov have passed through Istanbul this morning at 10.30 local time. pic.twitter.com/KjhYidkUZ2 — Bosphorus Naval News (@Saturn5_) February 28, 2020

The Russian Black Sea Fleet Alligator class large landing ship Orsk is sailing southbound through Istanbul at this moment. Stand by for better photos. pic.twitter.com/ygrksYDs6m

According to the Russian “Interfax”, the frigate “Admiral Makarov” and “Admiral Grigorovich” has repeatedly participated in local operations off the coast of Syria.

At the same time, carrier strike group the U.S. Navy led by the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower (CVN 69) (“IKE”), after passing the Strait of Gibraltar, entered the Mediterranean sea. This was reported by British news portals.

According to media reports, the U.S. aircraft carrier should be in the Eastern Mediterranean, accompanied by missile cruisers USS San Jacinto (CG-56) (the”San Jacinto”) and USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) (“Vella Gulf”) and destroyers Truxtun (DDG-103) (the”Truxtun”), USS James Williams (DDG-95) (“James E. Williams”) and USS Stout (DDG 55) (“stout”). On Board of the aircraft carrier placed 48 fighter-bombers F/A-18E Super Hornet.

We will remind, on February 27 in the Syrian province of Idlib killed 33 Turkish soldiers, and about 30 were injured. In response, in the night of 28 February, the Turkish troops attacked the positions of Syrian government forces.

As reported by “FACTS”, at an extraordinary meeting of the UN security Council on Friday, February 28, Turkey has officially threatened the Syrian government with the use of force in connection with the aggravation of the situation in Idlib. Turkey supported the US representative to the UN Nellie Kraft, which called on Russia to immediately stop military operation.

