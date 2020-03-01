Russia sent to the Mediterranean sea three warships, and US carrier battle group

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Россия направила в Средиземное море три военных корабля, а США — ударную авианосную группу

In connection with a sharp aggravation of the situation in Syria, where the Syrian and Turkish soldiers exchanged heavy blows, Russia is supporting Bashar al-Assad, sent to the Mediterranean sea and two of the frigate “Admiral Makarov” and “Admiral Grigorovich” and landing ship “Orsk” the black sea fleet.

This became known from the reports of the Bosphorus Naval News.

 

The Russian Black Sea Fleet Alligator class large landing ship Orsk is sailing southbound through Istanbul at this moment. Stand by for better photos. pic.twitter.com/ygrksYDs6m

According to the Russian “Interfax”, the frigate “Admiral Makarov” and “Admiral Grigorovich” has repeatedly participated in local operations off the coast of Syria.

At the same time, carrier strike group the U.S. Navy led by the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower (CVN 69) (“IKE”), after passing the Strait of Gibraltar, entered the Mediterranean sea. This was reported by British news portals.

According to media reports, the U.S. aircraft carrier should be in the Eastern Mediterranean, accompanied by missile cruisers USS San Jacinto (CG-56) (the”San Jacinto”) and USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) (“Vella Gulf”) and destroyers Truxtun (DDG-103) (the”Truxtun”), USS James Williams (DDG-95) (“James E. Williams”) and USS Stout (DDG 55) (“stout”). On Board of the aircraft carrier placed 48 fighter-bombers F/A-18E Super Hornet.

We will remind, on February 27 in the Syrian province of Idlib killed 33 Turkish soldiers, and about 30 were injured. In response, in the night of 28 February, the Turkish troops attacked the positions of Syrian government forces.

As reported by “FACTS”, at an extraordinary meeting of the UN security Council on Friday, February 28, Turkey has officially threatened the Syrian government with the use of force in connection with the aggravation of the situation in Idlib. Turkey supported the US representative to the UN Nellie Kraft, which called on Russia to immediately stop military operation.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article