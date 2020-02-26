Russia smashed the teacher was trying to teach a lesson, but something went wrong (video)

In Tatarstan (Russia) the teacher came to class drunk and fell off the table.

The incident occurred on February 13 at the school № 7 of Aznakaevsky area of Republic.

Drunken teacher of technology videotaped the students. The video was published in the group “These will Know | Important community of Kazan” in “Vkontakte”.

The shooting shows a man sitting on the table, swaying and holding a subject similar to a piece of scrap pipe. At some point the teacher loses his balance, falls back on the floor and lies.

One of the kids jokingly said, “Dead.”

Russian media reports that after an official investigation, the teacher was fired, and with students and their parents who witnessed the incident, have ethical conversation.

We will remind, in Krasnoyarsk region of the Russian Federation dismissed the teacher read the students a poem Esenina.

Such songs were the usual holidays of Russian schoolchildren.

