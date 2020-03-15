Russia stops railway communication with Ukraine and Moldova due to coronavirus

The company “Russian Railways” on March 17 stops railway communication with Ukraine and Moldova due to the spread of the coronavirus. This was reported on the website of the company.

The cancellation of trains temporary, but the date of its resumption of movement not reported. Passengers promised to return the money for tickets.

Also, Russia from March 15 to temporarily suspend the passage of foreigners across the Russian-Polish and Russian-Norwegian land border.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, formerly known Russian political analyst Valery Solovey expressed the opinion that Russia is deliberately hiding the true number of people infected with coronavirus. In his opinion, cases a lot more officially recognized 45 people. Also, the Nightingale believes that, contrary to official statistics, there are deaths from the coronavirus.

