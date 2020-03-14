Russia was suspected of frauds with statistics about infected with the coronavirus

Known Russian political analyst Valery Solovey believes that Russia deliberately hide the true number of people infected with coronavirus. According to experts, cases are much more officially recognized 45 people. Also, the Nightingale believes that, contrary to official statistics, there are deaths from the coronavirus.

“The real situation with the spread of the virus in Russia will soon become tragic. The number of cases of hides, dead (a lot of them) specify other cause of death”, says Nightingale.

The expert is confident, that ill just remain outside the purview of conventional medicine: “it is not only the usual lies of the national authorities. The collapsed Russian medicine is powerless against the looming disaster“.

We will remind, according to official data by the coronavirus in Russia became ill and 45, and eight patients are considered cured and discharged from hospitals.

Russian pensioner offered to fight the virus through a ritual of “Smoking”. And Pro bots tried to disperse in social networks the thesis that the coronavirus — a specially devised biological weapons against China.

Photo euro.who.int



We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter