Russia will send on “Eurovision-2020” Ukrainian singer

Россия отправит на «Евровидение-2020» украинского певца

Singer from Zaporozhye Alexander Panayotov, who has long dreamed of performing on the Eurovision stage, waited for his hour of triumph — he will represent Russia at the contest this year.

As you know, the candidacy Panayotov was seen in Russia in 2008, but he was beaten by Dima Bilan.

Panayotov wanted to be in 2017, but then Russia decided to send to Kiev scandalous singer Yulia Samoylova.

But this year 35-year-old singer will realize his dream. They say the song he wrote Grigory Leps, which Panayotov calls “musical father.”

Recall that Ukraine will present the group GO-A with the song “Nightingale”.

Singer Katerina Pavlenko told the “FACTS” about the plans and preparations for the competition.

