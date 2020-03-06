Russian billionaire Tinkov told about the deadly disease

Russian oligarch Oleg Tinkov, owner of Tinkoff group, struggling with an acute form of leukemia. Reported by Forbes.

“I was diagnosed in October, I have already had several courses of chemotherapy”, — said Tinkov.

The publication writes that the billionaire did not want to disclose details, but his silence in light of US-initiated trial “has caused some questions and speculation.”

Tinkov for a couple of years as moved away from the management of the company. But for taxes that are not paid by US, the lawyers.

After this statement the shares of TCS Group on the London stock exchange has accelerated the drop of 7% -18%.

Currently Anna is in London — there is the issue of its extradition to the US where the businessman is accused of tax fraud. According to the U.S. justice Department, a Russian billionaire in 2013 was concealed from the us authorities $ 1 billion in income and assets. In October of that year, TCS Group (the parent company of Tinkoff Bank) made an IPO on the London stock exchange, in which the value of the stake in Tinkov, the company exceeded $ 1 billion in three days after that Tinkov has renounced us citizenship. This businessman, as alleged in the indictment, submitted to the IRS false tax return. For the charges to Tinkoff in the amount of face up to six years in prison.

London court considering extradition request, Tinkov was released on bail of 20 million pounds. Under the terms of the collateral businessman, passed passport have not to leave town, not to leave the apartment from 7 PM to 7 am three times a week to report to the police

We will remind, in the autumn of last year from leukemia, died the famous Czech singer Karel Gott.

