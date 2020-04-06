Russian bureaucrats got nasty with the staff and tried to run away from the police

Deputy Minister of industry of Russia Dmitry Ovsyannikov, obmateril employees of the airport in Izhevsk in response to a request to show the ticket, explained their actions.

This is stated in comments Ovsyannikova, received the Russian media.

“For the first time faced with the requirement to present your boarding pass upon entering the airport of Izhevsk — this is too far”, he said.

However, he assured that all requirements of aviation security officers had performed. The civil servant added that Izhevsk was visiting my dad.

Earlier on Monday, in the Internet appeared the video communication Ovsyannikova with an employee of the airline. After a request to show a boarding pass for the flight the employee of the government swore obscenely, and then angrily threw the passport on the front Desk. According to the Agency “Interfax”, the incident occurred the evening of 5 April.

After the incident, Ovsyannikov was taken to the police. According to Telegram-channel Baza, he tried to escape, but to no avail.