Russian goalkeeper did not notice an own goal in the match NHL

Russian goalkeeper Alexander Georgiev missed a curious goal in one of the top matches of the regular championship of NHL, the new York Derby between the “new York islanders” and “Rangers”.

Alexander Georgiev

At the end of the second period the player “islanders” has made a shot from the blue line. The puck hit the glass behind the goal, then Georgiev, protecting against Rangers, lost sight of it. In the end, the puck ricocheted and bounced to striker owners Jean-Gabriel Pajot, who sent it into the goal.

For Pajot this washer was the debut in the “islanders”, the forward joined the team on February 24.

The match ended with the victory of “Rangers” in overtime with the score 4:3 (1:0, 1:1, 1:2, 1:0).

