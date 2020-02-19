Russian Granny brutally mocked grandson (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Российская бабушка зверски поиздевалась над внуком (видео)

In the Russian Krasnoyarsk behavior grandmother, who scoffed at the grandson right in the middle of the street, has become a topic of discussion in social networks.

On published frames seen on the network that the child’s would-be cousin pulled on the leash the reins in the area of prospect Mira.

As the witnesses of unusual phenomena, the child was crying loudly and screaming, as I didn’t want to go with grandma. People also said that baby a few minutes of lying on the cold ground, only then was able to calm down. The grandmother was watching the situation and trying to raise a child with raw land.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article