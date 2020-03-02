Russian model died after ate chocolate

In city Kotelniki Moscow region, the tragedy occurred – the winner of the beauty contest “Miss Ekaterinburg” Alina Smakhtin died choking on a chocolate. The model was 16 years old.

As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, the girl died in a house entrance. According to a friend of the deceased, at the time of death she was there, Alina choked on a candy bar and lost consciousness. Employees of emergency medical care are unable to save the girl – she gasped.

While this is the only version of what happened. The investigators will investigate the circumstances of the death of the model and to verify the accuracy of the testimony of a single witness. Note that in 2019 Alina Smakhtin won the competition “Miss Ekaterinburg”.