The current Ukrainian government, abandoning the Victory Day, repeats the rhetoric of the team’s former head of state Petro Poroshenko, as well as acting in the interests and nationalists Russophobes.

About it journalists were reported by the Chairman of the Duma Committee on international Affairs Leonid Slutsky, reports TASS.

“The statement of the Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim Pristayko refusal of Kyiv to officially celebrate may 9 repeats the rhetoric of Poroshenko and his team. The new Ukrainian government in favor of the Russophobes and the nationalists deprived the survivors of veterans of the Holy holiday of the great Victory”, — said Slutsky.

He also noticed that the way the country’s leaders of betraying “the memory of their ancestors who fought against fascism, taking the side of historical lies.”

Earlier head the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim pristayko said that “… we are not going to celebrate may 9. We, like the entire European continent, 75 years old, and ready to understand why the tragedy occurred, and willing each other to forgive. We believe that this way should go to the celebration. It should be celebrating the fact that finally the continent is in the last 75 years, not counting our six years of war, in the relative world”.