Russian oligarch fell ill with a fatal disease

At the Russian oligarch Oleg Tinkov, the plane of which in August 2019 noticed in the sky over Ukraine, was diagnosed with an acute form of leukemia.

This was announced by the businessman, reports the Apostrophe.

“In the last days I have not appeared in public, which caused some questions and speculation, especially in light of the fact that there is a lawsuit. And although I did not want to disclose the details, but apparently it’s time to announce – I have diagnosed an acute form of leukemia. I had in my life to fight for themselves and for their business, but now I will fight for the main thing – for life itself”, – he said.

We will remind, in January 2018 Tinkoff was included in the so-called “Kremlin report” of the U.S. Treasury, which includes people from an environment of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.