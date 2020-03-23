Russian pop decided that the mask is more reliable than God

ROC Archpriest Andrey Tkachev came to preach at the temple in a gas mask in protest against the indiscriminate wearing of masks and replication in the media topics of the coronavirus.

The video with the priest published the journalist Roman Golovanov in his Instagram.

The footage Tkachev goes out to the parishioners under Church hymns and removes the gas mask to the laughter of the others. “So you’ve laughing at these demonic filth all his life. These bastards tortured us, all this evil is cursed,” said the priest. He said that if you turn off the TV, no coronavirus will not.

The author of the video urged Russians not to worry about death from the disease, and to pray more.