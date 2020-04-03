Russian pop, violating traffic rules, drove to Moscow with Holy water from the virus

A priest in Moscow ran a red light and a city sprinkled with Holy water to combat coronavirus.

Video was published by Telegram-channel “Rise”.

The footage shows how at a red light on Leninsky Prospekt (obruchevsky district of the capital) passing two trucks. They move past the under construction metro station “Ulitsa Novatorov”. The first machine contains the cross and icon, and the second goes to a priest — it can be seen through the hatch of the car, according to the channel, the BMW X5. The priest sprinkles the outside with Holy water, apparently, as measures against the coronavirus.

Previously the priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) with prayer flew over Kiev on the helicopter. With him in the sky, they took the miraculous icon “Samara” and the icon of St. Nicholas. The flyby was aimed at the healing of the city from the coronavirus.