Russian star series arrested for beating EMTs

In Moscow detained the actor Kirill Emelyanov, who gained fame through the TV series “kadetstvo”. He, like drunk Dnipropetrovsk patient recently beat the doctors “ambulance”.

As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, Emelyanov got drunk and lost consciousness.

His girlfriend called for an ambulance. The doctors tried to bring the actor to life, but he did not appreciate and attacked them with his fists.

“The paramedic was injured and already wrote a statement, the actor was detained”, — is spoken in the message.

Later the information appeared that the actor lashed out on the police. Now he faces two criminal cases.

Note that Emelyanov also starred in the project “jumble”, “Piatnitski”, “Grouse” and others.

Interestingly, a friend of the actor turned out to be the main witness in the case Kokorin-Mamayev — model Ekaterina Bobkova. She saw Kirill Emelyanov, called doctors, and now is testifying as a witness.

By the way, earlier Bobkov said that was trying to kill her so she wouldn’t testify in the case of Alexander Kokorin. The girl was allegedly thrown out of a window in Prague. But police noted that she had herself, in front of this pretty drunk.

Recall that in January in Kharkiv, was attacked by a brigade “first aid”.

And in Nikopol at the new year’s eve drunken men attacked an ambulance and beat up the medics.

