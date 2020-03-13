Russian star series blew network of candid photos in underwear

Popular Russian actress lukeria Ilyashenko published in Instagram very candid shots.

In particular, one of them actress shows long legs and sexy body in lingerie.

The lukeria Ilyashenko broke into the film world with a role in the series “Sweet life”, where he played one of the main characters — a Horny mistress. In the series, it actually destroys the family of his lover, but in the final fate punishing Lusha, and she is in bed with the elderly retired security official.

Also lukeria Ilyashenko played in the TV series “Betrayal”, “Plaque”, “Outpost”, and has recently entered the picture with her participation — “a Very feminine story.”

Note that in 2018, the actress took the 8th place in the list of top 100 most beautiful women of Russia according to the magazine “MAXIM”.

As reported by “FACTS”, in late February, the second time he married a popular actress Love Aksenov.

