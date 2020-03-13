Russian star series blew network of candid photos in underwear

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Звезда российских сериалов взорвала сеть откровенным фото в нижнем белье

Popular Russian actress lukeria Ilyashenko published in Instagram very candid shots.

In particular, one of them actress shows long legs and sexy body in lingerie.

Звезда российских сериалов взорвала сеть откровенным фото в нижнем белье

The lukeria Ilyashenko broke into the film world with a role in the series “Sweet life”, where he played one of the main characters — a Horny mistress. In the series, it actually destroys the family of his lover, but in the final fate punishing Lusha, and she is in bed with the elderly retired security official.

Also lukeria Ilyashenko played in the TV series “Betrayal”, “Plaque”, “Outpost”, and has recently entered the picture with her participation — “a Very feminine story.”

Note that in 2018, the actress took the 8th place in the list of top 100 most beautiful women of Russia according to the magazine “MAXIM”.

Звезда российских сериалов взорвала сеть откровенным фото в нижнем белье

Звезда российских сериалов взорвала сеть откровенным фото в нижнем белье

As reported by “FACTS”, in late February, the second time he married a popular actress Love Aksenov.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article