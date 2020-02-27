Russian students left the school by helicopter

In Moscow, the seventh-grader to finish, during a geometry lesson jumped out of a third floor window and left the school building by helicopter.

So he was taken to the hospital, according to Moskovsky Komsomolets.

According to the publication, the incident occurred on February 26. On the morning of 13-year-old boy told his classmates that he intended to make the extreme jump from the window of the school, but did not believe him. In the fifth lesson, after writing test work on geometry, the student asked the teacher for permission to open the window and in the same moment, jumped from the third floor.

The teacher, who at the time of the jump was teaching a class on the second floor and saw slipping along the wall of the child, called an ambulance. She said that the teenager had tried to cling to something. In the end, he fell on the canopy of the porch of the school.

For hospitalization of the student called for a helicopter. He was diagnosed with a broken leg and a concussion.

