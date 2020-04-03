Russian students warned about a possible study in the summer

The academic year for Russian students could last and capture of the summer because of the epidemic of the coronavirus.

This warned the Deputy Minister of education Dmitry Glushko, reports TASS.

According to the official, the Ministry aims in time to complete the study, so the children had to go to school during the summer holidays. Glushko stressed that in this matter everything depends on the situation with the spread of infection in the country.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister said that distance learning in Russian schools and colleges will start on 6 April. The mode of operation of schools and kindergartens will define the regional authorities. To approve lists of educational institutions have with the Federal government.