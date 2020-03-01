Russian UFC fighter booed after the fight – he answered with rudeness

By Maria Batterburyon in News

The Russian fighter of the mixed single combats Mahomed Alkalaeva booed after the fight with the Moldavian Ion Qualibou on the UFC 169 Fight Night in Norfolk, USA.

38 seconds Guzeloba missed a series of powerful blows, began to stagger and the referee stopped the fight, which caused the indignation of the Moldovan fighter.

After the announcement of the winner of the Russian, the American public began to Express dissatisfaction with Angelevil.

The Russian athlete has shown them the middle finger.


Российского бойца UFC освистали после боя - он ответил хамством

Maxim Bogdanov

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
