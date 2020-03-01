Russian UFC fighter booed after the fight – he answered with rudeness

The Russian fighter of the mixed single combats Mahomed Alkalaeva booed after the fight with the Moldavian Ion Qualibou on the UFC 169 Fight Night in Norfolk, USA.

38 seconds Guzeloba missed a series of powerful blows, began to stagger and the referee stopped the fight, which caused the indignation of the Moldovan fighter.

After the announcement of the winner of the Russian, the American public began to Express dissatisfaction with Angelevil.

The Russian athlete has shown them the middle finger.

Find out the results of the matches of the Champions League we have a Telegram!

Author

Maxim Bogdanov