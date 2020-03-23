Russian woman detained in Montenegro for trying to sow “coronavirus” panic

In Tivat (Montenegro), the police arrested 35-year-old citizen of Russia for distribution in social networks panic messages about the spread of the coronavirus. By the way, recently for a similar offense SBU detained the inhabitant of Odessa.

The Russian press writes that the woman with Facebook argued that the Montenegrin authorities conceal information about the incidence COVID-19 and deaths due to the coronavirus. They say that the sick are already a thousand died six people, and the country odaet a scenario worse than Italian. Woman accused of trying to sow panic and provoke the riots by spreading fake information.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the EU said that the fake news about the coronavirus actively spread by the Russian media.

