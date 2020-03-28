Russia gave Italy the so-called humanitarian aid to combat coronavirus after active efforts of the German far-right politician Ulrich ome and simultaneous pressure on the Italian right-wing Prime Minister Conte.

It is reported by the EP.

Monday, March 23, the far-right faction of the party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD), said in the Bundestag that “the Russian leadership has responded to the call of the member of the Bundestag Ulrich ome on assistance of Northern Italy, which suffered greatly from the coronavirus”.

The publication talked with politician, who is part of the intra-nationalist Association “Wing” – the intelligence agencies of Germany officially recognized the extreme right wing. In addition, in 2018 ome went to the occupied Crimea as “observer” for the illegal elections.

Ome said that the video with the coffins in Lombardy last week, “deeply impressed”. According to him, on Friday in a WhatsApp group of eurosceptic Union “of the European conservatives and reformists” (group of the European Parliament – Ed.) sounded “the cry for help of my Italian colleagues Paolo Grimoldi against doctors”, ome then began to “organize an ambulance.”

Grimoldi is a member of the far-right Italian party Lega Nord and founder of the group “Friends of Putin” in the Italian Parliament.

After the call Italian colleagues ome have written two letters to Russian politicians – the Chairman of the foreign Committee and a member of the Council of Europe, Leonid Slutsky, who is in the sanctions list of the EU because of the support of the illegal annexation of Crimea, and deputies of the Moscow Duma of the Novel Babayan, who is also moderatorom talk show “My truth “on the propaganda channel NTV.

“I think these letters and the echo after they had a big impact on Putin’s decision to make that phone call (the Italian Prime Minister Conte assistance – Ed.)”, said home edition.

As found out the edition, in parallel with efforts AfD worked right Italian Lega Nord. The party is set to premiere Conte is faced with a choice: either accept Moscow’s proposal to help Russia to achieve PR success, or to reject the proposal and to the indignation of politicians of the party. They say, “Conte would rather let the Italians die than accept the help of Russia”.

Recall that in Italian political circles and the media of concerns about the humanitarian aid that Russia is the country to combat coronavirus. They say that 80% of Russian assistance to Italy useless to fight COVID-19